Brewers' Willy Adames: Leaves with quad discomfort

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Adames was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds with left quadriceps discomfort, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Adames doubled during the opening frame and came around to score, and he apparently picked up the injury while running the bases. The Brewers labeled his removal as precautionary, so the 25-year-old could end up making a quick return to the field. Jace Peterson entered the lineup in his place and is playing third base, while Luis Urias moves to shortstop.

