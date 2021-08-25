Cancel
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Pulled with shoulder tightness

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Flaherty was removed from Tuesday's start against the Tigers with right shoulder tightness, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Flaherty had decreased velocity during the third inning and was pulled from the contest after surrendering back-to-back homers to open the frame. It's only the right-hander's third start since missing two-plus months with an oblique strain, and his availability for the final month of the season is now in question after exiting with a new injury. He allowed four runs on four hits with three walks and a strikeout across two innings and is in line for the loss Tuesday.

