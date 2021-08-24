Cancel
DOTD chief: Louisiana needs investment in roads, bridges from Biden infrastructure bill

By SHAWN WILSON
theadvocate.com
 6 days ago

For decades, infrastructure in Louisiana has suffered from a systematic lack of investment. Louisiana relies on a 16-cent gas tax from 1984 as well as federal grants and innovative funding and financing opportunities to maintain our current transportation system and build new capacity. Currently, DOTD operates a $800 million annual construction budget and has been successful in delivering major projects around the state, including the Interstate 10/Loyola Drive interchange project. The expected guaranteed $150 million additional annual dollars provided by vehicles sales taxes from Act 486 of the 2021 regular legislative session will further advance projects.

