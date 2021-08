Mark Richt knows the Clemson–Georgia rivalry well. He spent 15 seasons as the head coach in Athens, and he played the Tigers four times, going 3-1. The former Georgia and Miami coach joined the Paul Finebaum Show on Monday to add his insight to this year’s edition of the rivalry. The two programs have not met on the field since 2014, when Richt’s Bulldogs routed Clemson 45-21. Todd Gurley ran for 198 yards and three touchdowns, and he returned a kickoff 100 yards for another score.