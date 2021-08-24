Cancel
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees undergoes appendectomy

By Simon Gibbs about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Tommy Rees, Notre Dame's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, underwent an appendectomy on Monday night, the university confirmed via Twitter. Notre Dame expects to have Rees back as early as Wednesday, as he is in recovery from the procedure. "Tommy Rees had an appendectomy Monday evening," head coach Brian Kelly's...

On3.com

On3.com

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

