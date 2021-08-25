RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES CHANGE IN FUNDRAISING POLICY
During Tuesday night’s meeting, the River Valley School Board voted to hand over some of the fundraising approval responsibilities to the district’s athletic director. Current policy only allows for three fundraisers by a booster group at a time. Board president Rick Harper said that they are handing off some responsibilities to Tiara Stossel because the board is having problems keeping track of the number of fundraisers and if they are running at the same time.www.wdadradio.com
