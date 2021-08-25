RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES CHANGE IN FUNDRAISING POLICY

(Griswold) At Monday’s school board meeting, Griswold School’s Superintendent Dave Henrichs highlighted the district return to learn plan. Henrichs says masks will not be required at any time, people will be encouraged to wear a face-covering, but it will not be a requirement. The cleaning protocol will be similar to last school year. Staff will clean surfaces often, and buses will be cleaned after each use. “There are a couple of things we will not continue,” stated Henrichs. “Last year we shut down our water fountains, for bottle filling stations only. Those will be opened back up to be used as a drinking fountain. We’re also going to remove the plastic dividing our lunchroom tables in half. Those will also be removed this school year.”