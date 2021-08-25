Longtime Damian Lillard Teammate Has a Message About the Rumors Claiming Dame Wants out of Portland: ‘I Can Say That He’s All-In’
It’s been an uneasy summer for the Portland Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard’s desire to remain with the only organization he’s known as a professional hangs over everything like a guillotine waiting to fall. There are rumors, reports, rumblings on an almost daily basis. Fans are left trying to interpret even the smallest of moves. But his longtime backcourt mate, CJ McCollum, said that he’s not too worried about Lillard’s state of mind.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0