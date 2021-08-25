Kanye has officially requested to change his name to ‘Ye’, report says

Kanye West has formally requested to change his name to Ye, according to reports.

Born Kanye Omari West, the rapper filed for the name change on Tuesday 24th August according to TMZ.

Back in 2018, West alluded to his plans to change his name formally to ‘Ye’ in a tweet. “Formally known as Kanye West. I am YE”, the rapper tweeted.

Following two previous listening party events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this summer, West last week (Wednesday 19th August) announced that a third would take place in his hometown of Chicago. The event is set to take place at Soldier Field on 26 August; tickets for the event went on sale on 20th August.

Kanye West partnered with Gap in 2020 in a 10-year deal (AFP via Getty Images)

The news comes after multiple delays to the album’s release. Donda has repeatedly been delayed, revisited then scrapped again, with West making changes to tracks hours before each scheduled release date.

The follow-up to his 2019 album Jesus is King was delayed last year and rescheduled for July, only to be delayed again after West held his first listening party for 40,000 fans in Atlanta.

A new release date was announced as 6 August, but again the album failed to materialise on that date.