American Canyon Football Preview: New stars emerging for young Wolves

By Andy Wilcox
Napa Valley Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt usually takes a couple of varsity seasons for high school football players to make names for themselves. American Canyon’s team is full of fresh faces ready to do that. Gone is quarterback Vinnie Espejo, who as a junior in 2019 made his name by filling in for injured senior Vance Eschenburg and leading the Wolves past Napa High. Gone is Ezekiel Anderson, one of the Wolves’ top tacklers and a power running back who could throw halfback passes for touchdowns with ease. Gone is Jordan Fisher, the Wolves’ top receiver and defensive back of the last two seasons who made so many momentum-swinging plays.

