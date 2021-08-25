Cancel
Congress & Courts

Reps. Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer visit Kabul amid evacuations

By Rebecca Falconer
 6 days ago
Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) visited Kabul on Tuesday as evacuation efforts continued from Afghanistan. Why it matters: They had not previously announced their trip but said in a joint statement that as Congress members they "have a duty to provide oversight on the executive branch." The State Department and U.S. military personnel had to "divert resources to provide security and information to the lawmakers," U.S. officials said, per AP.

Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Rubio Blasts Biden Over List Given to Taliban

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) criticized President Joe Biden for the alleged list the United States gave to Taliban leaders containing names of Americans and allied personnel still on the ground in Afghanistan seeking to evacuate. Rubio’s comments were contained in a letter sent to the White House. “I am...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Biden aide: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 U.S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan who want to leave before President Joe Biden's Tuesday deadline, senior Biden administration officials said Sunday, as another U.S. drone strike against suspected Islamic State militants underscored the grave threat in the war's final days.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

2 congressman who snuck to Kabul airport now reluctantly support Biden's Aug. 31 withdrawal date

Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) got a bipartisan rebuke Wedensday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for their 24-hour unauthorized trip to Kabul's international airport during the massive airlift of foreign nationals and the Afghans who assisted them. The Pentagon wasn't pleased, either.
WorldDetroit News

Meijer on CNN: 'Impossible to say' Afghanistan war was worth it

Reps. Peter Meijer and Seth Moulton once again defended their controversial trip to Kabul last week and condemned what they described in an interview with CNN Sunday morning as "some of the worst of American leadership" they had ever seen in handling the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Their statements came...
Foreign Policyarcamax.com

Rep. Peter Meijer won't rule out impeachment for Biden over Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — After spending a whirlwind 12 hours in Kabul, much to the chagrin of congressional leadership and Biden administration officials, U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., says he's come home both livid and heartbroken over the "botched" withdrawal from the 20-year conflict in Afghanistan. As some of his peers call...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for unannounced visit rebuked by Pelosi

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for an unannounced visit during the evacuation of American citizens and Afghans have been rebuked by Nancy Pelosi.US officials were stunned when Representative Seth Moulton and Representative Peter Meijer flew into the country on a chartered flight and stayed on the ground for several hours before leaving on another flight.The White House and State Department was furious as the two lawmakers did not coordinate the trip with diplomats or military commanders in charge of the often chaotic situation at the international airport, according to the Associated Press.Mr Moulton, a Democrat from...
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint 8/29/21: Rep. Peter Meijer weighs in on disaster in Afghanistan after visit to war-torn country; county executives discuss controversial COVID safety precautions

DETROIT – Disaster in Afghanistan as suicide bombers take aim at American troops and Afghan civilians trying to leave. We spoke with Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer who just returned from a controversial trip to Kabul. New Today: US airstrike hits suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport. With school bells poised...
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Pelosi Throws Reps. Meijer, Moulton Under the Bus Over Secret Afghanistan Trip: Not ‘A Good Idea’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chastised Congressmen Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Peter Meijer (R-MI) over the trip they took to Afghanistan while the country is in chaos. Moulton and Meijer announced on Tuesday that they secretly visited Kabul to observe the frantic efforts to evacuate Americans and U.S. allies from Afghanistan while the Taliban is seizing control over the country. Even with the increasing number of people flown out of Afghanistan in recent days, both congressmen feared America won’t be able to safely evacuate everyone before the August 31st deadline committed to by President Joe Biden.
Salem, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Seth Moulton’s Secret Visit To Afghanistan Slammed As ‘Irresponsible’ By US Officials

SALEM (CBS) — Rep. Seth Moulton is facing heavy criticism from government officials over his secret trip to Afghanistan. U.S. officials told CBS News that the visit to Kabul’s airport amid American and Afghan evacuation efforts was “irresponsible” and “selfish.” The Salem Democrat made the journey with Republican Congressman Pete Meijer, who is also an Iraq War veteran. They said the intention was to “conduct oversight” of the chaotic evacuation following the Taliban takeover. “It’s selfish, irresponsible, and dangerous for our brave women and men on the ground. They will be occupying seats on their return to the U.S. that should be...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Pelosi slams Reps. Moulton, Meijer for 'freelance' Afghanistan trip: 'Deadly serious'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday slammed the rogue trip by two House members to Afghanistan during the ongoing and dangerous military evacuation effort from Kabul. Pelosi, D-Calif., said Reps. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass., wanted to "freelance on their own" when the pair of lawmakers this week traveled to Afghanistan without the approval of the leadership. She said the trip put them at risk and strained resources that should have gone to evacuating Americans and others.
WorldPosted by
Axios

Moulton offers Marine's view on Kabul

Giving up the security of Bagram Air Field — and funneling everyone to Kabul's civilian airport — fueled the chaotic and deadly departure underway in Afghanistan, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) told Axios. Why it matters: Moulton was lambasted for his secret trip to Kabul, but he brought along a former...

