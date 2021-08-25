Cancel
LA County Businesses Largely Compliant With COVID-19 Health Rules

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Businesses checked by Los Angeles County health inspectors largely continue to be in compliance with COVID-19 health requirements, although a handful of locations — primarily gyms — were cited for violations, health officials said Tuesday.

According to the county Department of Public Health, inspectors visited 1,874 businesses during the week that ended Friday, and the “majority” of them were in compliance with restrictions. Businesses in violation of rules are generally provided with information aimed at helping them achieve compliance, but “five citations were issued to gyms and an office site for noncompliance” with health orders, according to the county.

“We are glad the majority of businesses are following the Health Officer Order on masking and other common-sense, best practice recommendations,” county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement. “Getting people vaccinated as quickly as possible is essential, particularly in places where people are at the highest risk.

“Unfortunately, over the past 18 months of the pandemic, COVID-19 has been the leading cause of death, surpassing coronary heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and all other leading causes of death,” he said. “We must continue to work on having multiple layers of protection across the entire county as we start to move into influenza season. By increasing COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing masks in indoor settings, at worksites, and in crowded spaces, we can slow the spread of the virus.”

The county on Tuesday reported another 39 deaths due to COVID-19, raising the cumulative death toll from the virus to 25,114. Another 2,600 cases were also confirmed, giving the county an overall total since the pandemic began of 1,388,143.

After seeing an overall drop in hospitalizations over the past five days, the number of COVID hospital patients rose Tuesday to 1,747, up from 1,724 on Monday, according to state figures. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units rose to 463, up from 454 on Monday.

The rolling average rate of people testing positive for the virus was 2.8% as of Tuesday, the same rate as Monday but down from 3.4% a week ago.

Over the weekend, county health officials released statistics aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID. According to the county, as of Aug. 7, unvaccinated adults between 18 and 49 years old were 25 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than vaccinated adults of the same age. Meanwhile, unvaccinated adults over age 50 were nearly a dozen times more likely to be hospitalized than their vaccinated counterparts, and 17 times more likely to die, according to the county.

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full authorization to the Pfizer vaccine. It was the first of the three U.S. vaccines to receive such approval. All three versions of the vaccine have been in circulation under an “emergency use” authorization from the FDA.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and remains the most powerful tool we have to both lower our risk of infection and protect against serious illness and death from COVID-19 if infected,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement Monday. “The other tools to help reduce and prevent transmission are wearing a mask, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and washing your hands frequently.

“We are grateful to the many scientists and researchers who have worked tirelessly to develop and evaluate the vaccines during the most challenging public health crisis of our lifetime. We are also grateful to the FDA for their thoughtful analyses and review processes to ensure that we can have the highest confidence that the vaccine is safe and effective. I hope the milestone of this vaccine’s full approval gives those that were waiting to get vaccinated the confidence to now take this important step.”

The latest figures show that 73% of county residents age 12 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 63% are fully vaccinated. Among residents aged 65 and older, 90% have received at least one dose, and 80% are fully vaccinated.

Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Health officials: Delta is eating lungs of the unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another coronavirus surge is here and, because of the delta variant, it’s stronger than ever. The numbers don’t lie; hospitalizations, testing and death rates are reaching levels we haven’t seen since the worst of the pandemic last winter. Listen to this story. As one doctor put it,...
Antrim County, MIUpNorthLive.com

County leaders demand health department rescind mask mandate

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Four county commissioners sent a letter to health officials at the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, demanding the department rescind a mask mandate set for schools. The commissioners from Otsego, Emmet, Antrim and Charlevoix counties posted the letter dated Monday, August 30. The Health Department...
Garrett County, MDgarretthealth.org

Garrett County Recording Additional COVID-19 Deaths

The Garrett County Health Department has received preliminary notification of two recent county deaths linked to COVID-19, most likely the Delta variant. These are the first deaths since April that are attributed to COVID-19 or its complications, bringing the county death total to 67 persons. No additional information is available...
Washington StateSeattle Times

Washington state health care system faces ‘enormous stress’ as COVID hospitalizations continue to rise

The coronavirus pandemic continues to hammer Washington communities, filling hospitals at an “alarming” rate and straining health care workers particularly concerned about pregnant and unvaccinated patients, state hospital leaders said Monday. At the Washington State Hospital Association’s briefing a little over a week ago, hospital leaders said they had seen...
Skagit County, WASkagit Valley Herald

Skagit County's COVID-19 case numbers remain high

Skagit County Public Health reported 359 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running Aug. 22 through Aug. 28. Though still high, that number was 12 fewer than were reported the previous seven-day, Sunday-through-Saturday period. That number includes both positive PCR tests and positive antigen tests. Prior to Aug....
Charlevoix, MIPetoskey News-Review

Health department issues order requiring masks in schools

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has issued a public health order requiring universal masking in grades K-12 for all school districts within the department’s four county jurisdiction of Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties. The order requires all persons, regardless of vaccination status – students, staff and visitors –...
Colorado Stateksut.org

San Juan Basin Public Health Update, August 31, 2021

The Colorado State Board of Health voted in an emergency session on Monday to mandate vaccines for healthcare workers in high risk settings. KSUT’s Sarah Flower spoke with San Juan Basin Public Health about this, and recent hospital surges in our weekly Covid-19 update. Story Transcription:. Sarah Flower 00:00. Hi,...
Ontario County, NYMPNnow

Ontario County Public Health: 1 new COVID-19 death reported Aug. 30

HOPEWELL -- An elderly person with underlying health conditions has died of COVID-19, the Ontario County Public Health Department reported Aug. 30. Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, two of which were from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva. Eight of the people were vaccinated, and three were too young for vaccine.
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Large COVID-19 testing turnout prompts health officials to hold more events

A “robust” response to public health officials’ first large-scale coronavirus testing event in months has persuaded them to continue offering more through September and possibly longer. The testing event, which drew 119 people to Military Circle Mall last Wednesday, will be held again from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. Testing is available to anyone ages 3 and up. People under age 18 must be ...
Health Servicesnewscenter1.tv

US declares a public health emergency post-Ida

WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials Monday declared public health emergencies for Louisiana and Mississippi, seeking to suspend government red tape that may get in the way of providing help to people affected by Hurricane Ida. The emergency declaration by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra puts a pause on...

