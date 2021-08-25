Heat Advisory Extended Until Wednesday 7pm

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of southwest Arkansas, north central Louisiana, northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, east Texas and northeast Texas. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and Tonight... Briefly gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible today before dissipating with the loss of daytime heating. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday... An upper level disturbance in the wake of Ida will help focus isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm development over portions of the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise, hot and humid conditions continue through the remainder of this week and on most days peak heat index values will range from 100 to 105 degrees. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Activation of emergency management personnel...amateur radio operators...and storm spotters should not be needed through tonight.