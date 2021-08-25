Cancel
Environment

Heat Advisory Extended Until Wednesday 7pm

By April Lovette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExecute a pre-planned activity identified in the instructions. Much of our four state area of southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, eastern Texas and southeast Oklahoma. …HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY…. WHAT…Heat index values from 105 to 109 degrees are expected. WHERE…Much of our four state area...

