Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Kalamazoo by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Kalamazoo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CALHOUN AND KALAMAZOO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.alerts.weather.gov
