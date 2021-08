When looking across the NFL ahead of the 2021 season, the NFC West seems to stand out as the best division in football. All four teams are legitimate playoff contenders if healthy, largely because of the collection of quarterbacks. Predicting a winner will be difficult, as all four teams have the talent to make a deep playoff run. Below, we look at the odds to win the NFC West in the 2021 season, with NFL picks, predictions and best bets.