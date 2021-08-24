Cancel
Montana State

Gianforte encourages Montanans to get vaccinated for COVID-19

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte held a press conference Tuesday encouraging Montanans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases rise in the state and in the country. As of this week, Montana has reached a milestone in vaccination rates. Fifty percent of the eligible people in Montana has been fully vaccinated and 56 percent have received at least one dose. Gianforte said Montana's vaccination rates are higher in August than they have been all summer--more than 43,000 Montanans received a vaccine last weekend.

