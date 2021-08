As the 2019 NFL season was winding down in December of that year, and many Cowboys fans were fantasizing about Lincoln Riley or Matt Rhule leaving their respective colleges for America’s Team, Peter King of NBC Sports dropped a longform column about Mike McCarthy and all the ways he had spent his year out of coaching to reinvent himself after his 13-year career in Green Bay came to an abrupt end. The part that caught everyone’s attention was McCarthy’s sudden embrace of analytics, including his pledge to install an analytics staff wherever he ends up coaching next: