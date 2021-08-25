Cancel
Billings Central Soccer teams eyeing state championships in 2021

By Spencer Martin
KULR8
 6 days ago

BILLINGS - You could say both the boys and girls soccer teams at Billings Central are in somewhat of a rebuild after losing a bulk of their rosters to graduation. While the rosters indicate a young team, both squads still believe they have what it takes to make a run at a state championship. For the boy's, they're returning key players in important positions such as goalkeeper Myles Ragar and Isaac Hanser on the backline. It's been over a decade since the last state championship for the Rams, something they're hoping to change this year.

