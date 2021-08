The Philadelphia 76ers were the first NBA team to take a chance on Nerlens Noel. Coming out of Kentucky, every team in the league was interested in the thriving center. However, an injury prevented him from becoming the top pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. After dropping down to No. 6 overall, the rebuilding Sixers took a chance on the young center as they traded with the New Orleans Pelicans to land him.