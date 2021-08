The Seahawks wrapped up preseason play with a 27-0 win over the Chargers that head coach Pete Carroll described as "just a nice, solid football game for us." The Seahawks started the game with a defensive touchdown set up by a Cody Barton sack and finished by Marquise Blair, setting the tone for a shutout; they were by far the best they've been on offense in three preseason games, led by a strong outing from quarterback Geno Smith and running back Alex Collins; and punter Michael Dickson punctuated the win with one of the most ridiculous, physics-defying punts you'll ever see.