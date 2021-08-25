Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa City Council moving forward on mask resolution

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 12 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Wednesday, the Tulsa City Council announced they will move forward on a mask resolution, but likely table a mask mandate tonight for a later date.

If passed, the mandate would require everyone four years old and older, to wear a mask indoors. The mandate would require six votes in favor to pass and go into effect right away.

The resolution would be a joint agreement between city leaders that encourages Tulsans to follow CDC guidelines for wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

Councilwoman Lori Decter Wright says starting Wednesday morning, the council will be discussing both options.

“I feel strongly that the mayor and the council all support getting vaccinated and wearing masks, I think where we’re not in total agreement yet is, how do we go about impressing upon our community that this really needs to happen right now if we’re going to turn this around and protect our most vulnerable,” says Wright.

The vote is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25.

©2021 Cox Media Group

