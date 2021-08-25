Cancel
Texas State

Developing Tropical System Could Impact Texas Early Next Week

springhappenings.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring, Texas – It’s not a secret. The hurricane season is about to become very active, and Texas could see a storm early next week if the weather models have their say. While we are still 17 days from the climatological peak of hurricane season, Sept. 10, the tropics are teaming with activity. As it currently stands, there are three areas of concern as outlined by the National Hurricane Center. Two areas far out in the central and western Atlantic that pose no immediate threat to the U.S., and the third area, the area we will be discussing, in the Caribbean Sea approaching Central America that could become the next tropical system to affect the U.S. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days.

