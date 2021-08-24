Lincoln forced to forfeit to Sylacauga amid COVID-19 concerns

From The Tribune staff reports

LINCOLN — Rising numbers of COVID-19 infections left Lincoln High School with no choice but to forfeit its forthcoming game against Sylacauga.

“We had an uptick in COVID numbers, and we didn’t feel it was in ours or their best interests to play,” Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker told The Anniston Star . Sylacauga, which lost its opener to Leeds, 40-20, gets its first win of the season by forfeit. The Aggies join area team Center Point as teams in central Alabama who have won a game this season due to forfeit because of COVID-19 concerns.

Center Point was set to open its season against the Wenonah Dragons last week. This week, the Eagles travel to Fairfield.