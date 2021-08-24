Final Fantasy XIV Server Congestion Gets So Bad Some Worlds are Now Closed to New Characters
While some MMOs are suffering a decline in player numbers, Final Fantasy XIV is not one of them. The game has become so popular that simultaneous logins are continuously hitting the upper limit of the servers’ capabilities. Square Enix has now designated some worlds as congested and has closed them to the creation of new characters while they work on expanding server capacity.www.playstationlifestyle.net
Comments / 0