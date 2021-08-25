Delaney Hardware Named to List of Top 100 Products by Professional Remodeler Magazine
ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Delaney Hardware, a leading provider of premium door hardware, is proud to announce that the company was recently named to the list of Top 100 Products 2021 by Professional Remodeler Magazine. The magazine’s editorial staff compiles an annual list of products in several categories based on high reader engagement over the prior 12 months. The editors recognized Delaney Hardware’s expanded portfolio of luxe entry, interior and barn door hardware.www.sfgate.com
