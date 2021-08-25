Carolina Panthers fans among cheapest in NFL

Carolina Panthers Bloody Mary bars Bloody Mary bars in collaboration with Texas Pete will be located near sections 129 and 141 at Bank of America Stadium this year. (MELISSA KEY/CBJ)

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have the richest owner in the league, but the team’s fans’ pockets aren’t quite so deep. In fact, Panthers fans attending games at Bank of America Stadium spend less on concessions and alcohol than their counterparts in any other NFL market, according to a new ranking.

A survey by FinanceBuzz of about 1,500 National Football League fans gauged their in-stadium spending on food, beverage and alcohol, plus their annual expenditures for team gear.

Carolina fans at BofA Stadium shell out the least on food and beverage, forking over $46.78 apiece, as well as alcohol, with an average spend of $15.04.

