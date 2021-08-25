Cancel
Design

Compressed Glass Bud Vases

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Slimline Vase collection by Glassmateria Studio is a modern take on the bud vase. The brainchild of Costa Rica-based designer Natalia Phillips, the Slimline collection was inspired by childhood imagination. Phillips plats with height, thickness, and color to create slim glass vases. The collection is made using a fused...

Comments / 0

