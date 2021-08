After a flurry of trades, free agent signings, and draft picks were made by the Milwaukee Bucks, the dog days of the offseason rolled in. As fans anxiously awaited the start of next season, it seemed like the only move left to make was offering head coach Mike Budenholzer a contract extension. Well, that came to fruition moments ago when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Bucks and Budenholzer have agreed on a three-year extension that will keep him in Milwaukee through the 2024-25 NBA season.