Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer agrees to multi-year contract extension

By TMJ4 Web Staff
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNJh0_0bbvHLx800

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the NBA Championship-winning team, the Bucks announced Tuesday.

The team said in a statement that he agreed to a "multi-year contract extension," but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that he agreed to a three-year contract extension. That extension would tie Budenholzer to the Bucks through the 2024-25 season.

“What an incredible journey we’ve been on and winning the NBA Championship this season makes us appreciate how difficult it is to win and how grateful we are to have the best players and coaches in place to get the job done,” said Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan in the statement. “Mike’s strong leadership, coaching expertise, commitment to player development, and adaptability have been instrumental as we work together to compete for and win championships. We’re thrilled with the work Bud has done together with Jon Horst and Peter Feigin and are proud to sign him to this extension.”

Coach 'Bud' started his career with the San Antonio Spurs in 1994 where he worked as a video coordinator and then assistant coach. In 2013 Budenholzer joined the Atlanta Hawks where he worked as head coach.

In 2018, Budenholzer continued in his role as head coach for the Bucks. His time with the Bucks hit an all-time high this year as he led the team to an NBA Championship, defeating the Phoenix Suns in six games.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Horst
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Wes Edens
Person
Mike Budenholzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Espn#The San Antonio Spurs#The Atlanta Hawks#The Phoenix Suns#The Milwaukee Bucks#Wojespn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Max Kellerman’s Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

Max Kellerman has built his career on scorching hot sports takes. His latest involves none other than Michael Jordan. Most, if not all, call Jordan the greatest player in NBA history. He won six NBA championships, averaged 30.1 points per game over his career and dominated the league for years. The only players that have an argument against Jordan are probably just LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – and apparently Allen Iverson.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

Allen Iverson signs multi-year partnership with Viola

NBA Hall of Famer and Hampton Roads native Allen Iverson has signed a multi-year partnership with Viola Brands, which is a Black-owned multinational cannabis operator co-founded by former NBA player Al Harrington. The partnership will involve his own cannabis line, merchandise, and other products with Viola to create an industry-leading collaboration across product lines.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Have Discussed Trades For 4 Players

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in a state of rebuilding, and they have some young players with a lot of potential, such as Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro. While they have a solid young core, the rest of their roster does need some improvement, and it seems as though the Cavaliers have engaged in trade talks with teams about multiple players on their roster.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kevin Garnett Cropped Out Ray Allen From 2008 Boston Celtics Photo On Instagram Story

Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen were once great teammates, winning a championship together with the Boston Celtics in 2008. However, that bond between teammates turned into a beef just a few seasons later, when Ray Allen left the Boston Celtics in free agency to join the Miami Heat. At the time, Miami Had just eliminated them in a tough series, and on top of that Ray Allen also took less money to go to the Heat. A lot of people were not happy with his decision, including Kevin Garnett.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Starting Lineup Of LeBron James: This Team Would Be Unstoppable

LeBron James is one of the greats and we all know this. What he has accomplished on top of the league for 18 seasons has been special, and he continues to do it as he approaches his 19th year in the NBA. But what if we were to create a starting lineup of 5 versions of LeBron James?
NBAphillyvoice.com

Danny Green explains why he re-signed with Sixers and why he's giving Ben Simmons space

Danny Green had options this offseason. Former Sixers teammates tried to lure him with them to new locations, reaching from Milwaukee to Los Angeles. Teams on the rise and looking to make a leap, like the Chicago Bulls, expressed interest. And there were rebuilding franchises who looked at Green as a potential asset to help them reach the next level, though Green never really considered leaving the Sixers for that sort of situation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy