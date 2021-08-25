Amidst changes, Waterloo Schools continues measures to protect students, staff from COVID-19
Aug. 24—WATERLOO — Sam Kreassig was interacting with a steady stream of students and staff Tuesday morning at Hoover Middle School. The assistant principal stood in a sixth-grade hallway as students arrived for school. He conferred with teachers, pointed students to classrooms, talked to one boy about his bus schedule and complimented a girl on her hairdo. Then, suddenly, the hallway was empty.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0