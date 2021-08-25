Cancel
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court orders ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy reinstated

By Associated Press
KTAR News
KTAR News
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the Biden administration likely violated federal law in trying to end a Trump-era program that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S. With three liberal justices in dissent, the high court refused to block a lower...

KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

