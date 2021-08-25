Cancel
Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Unlocking and equipping class perks

By Andrew Farrell
Cover picture for the articleWhile getting new weapons and putting attachments on them is a great way to increase your attack capabilities, the best way to up your combat rating in Aliens: Fireteam Elite is to make sure you continually add available class perks to your loadout. For all intents and purposes, each of the five classes needs to be leveled up to seven to get the most out of Fireteam Elite. But this isn’t handled in the way that’s typical with similar games. One thing that’s worth mentioning, though, is that unlocking perks for one class will unlock them for all classes. So, your playstyle can fundamentally change based on using all of the game’s classes, although many of the perks simply cannot be equipped on a different class as they lack the default class perks. By “default class perks,” I mean the ones the three skills each class starts with, such as the gunner’s grenade or the demolisher’s missiles.

