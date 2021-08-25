Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Reddit Thinks The Realistic Cake Trend Has Gotten Out Of Hand

By Lucia Capretti
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You'd think the most important element of a cake is whether it tastes delicious, but in fact, the dessert's appearance has recently been more relevant. We're not talking about fancy multi-tiered cakes but instead, the incredibly realistic cakes that have been trending on the internet over the past year. Sure, a cake that looks like anything but cake is pretty nifty, but it seems that the trend has gone a little too far. In the summer of 2020, the editor of "Know Your Meme" Don Caldwell, was already telling NBC News that the realistic cake trend was on its way out. The meme expert (yes that's a real description), pointed out that the trend had become so widespread, declaring, "I think the basic sentiment is if your parents know what the meme is, it's dead."

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of Hand#Dessert#Food Drink#Nbc News#Hitc#Mint#Aerielabaddon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Why Popeyes Fans Think This Popular Meal Deal May Be Gone Forever

What seems like a minor inconvenience might turn into a huge disappointment for dedicated Popeyes fans. Imagine you log into the Popeyes app with a craving for their perfectly crispy chicken tenders, expecting to order the 2 Can Dine meal deal that comes with six of the savory tenders, two sides of your choice, and two biscuits. You scroll through the app, unable to find your favorite meal. Unfortunately, this situation appears to be a reality and the chain has yet to make an official statement about it (via Eat This, Not That!).
InternetValley News

Anti-social media: Are people as nasty as they seem to be online?

Social media , such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, are good ways to keep in touch with loved ones and friends, share photos, learn new recipes, and get news tailored to your preferences. But this medium also allows people to be hostile and toxic without facing real life consequences. Memes, comments and images all transmit ideas, but some of them can be just plain hateful or overly aggressive. A lack of eye contact and face to face interaction is to blame for incivility on the internet, according to author Mariana Plata. This rudeness can lead to hurt feelings, anger and even stress-related health issues. Crassness and a certain lack of manners appears to have become the new normal. When someone innocently posts what a wonderful day it is, another can easily ruin the positive m.
Cell Phonespetapixel.com

WhatsApp Adds Snapchat-Like, View Once, Disappearing Photos

Facebook’s WhatsApp chat application is adding a feature that was initially popularized by Snapchat: view once, disappearing photos and videos. The app is rolling out support for the feature this week. Facebook says that even though photos and videos have only grown in importance for most people, it doesn’t believe...
Internetdexerto.com

Bradley Martyn clowned on Twitter for “gentrifying” Milk Crate Challenge

Fitness influencer Bradley Martyn has been absolutely roasted across Twitter for his version of the “Milk Crate Challenge,” as people accuse him of both cheating and gentrifying the viral trend. The Milk Crate Challenge is a relatively simple trend: people stack milk crates (those plastic box things) on grass in...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Distractify

On Snapchat, "WTV" Means Exactly What You Think It Does

You can always count on Snapchat to leave certain users confused as to what exactly is being said on the platform. Like many social apps, Snapchat has its own lingo. Since acronyms like “SSB” and “FAOTP” have surfaced on Snapchat, it's clear that not being current on the latest slang terms can leave you lost in translation. That's why it’s important to sharpen up your slang to communicate effectively on the app.
InternetPosted by
Creative Bloq

The new Twitter font is here (and users have feelings about it)

If you logged onto Twitter this morning and thought things looked a little different, don't worry – it isn't just you. The social media platform has rolled out some design changes, including higher contrast and increased space. But there's one aspect that's getting everyone talking (read: tweeting) – the new font.
InternetCosmopolitan

Exactly How Facebook Learned Every Single Thing About You

Once upon a time—like, for a couple of years in the mid 2000s—Facebook was fun. You posted emo song lyrics as your status JIC somebody you wanted to impress popped by your profile page. You uploaded party photos from your ~*fancy new*~ digital camera in batches of, like, 500, blissfully unaware that these pics would follow you around the rest of your life. Remember the bubbly thrill of being “poked” by your actual friends? Good times.
Internetnickiswift.com

The Weirdest Reasons Mark Zuckerberg Has Gone Viral

Love him or hate him, Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg has changed the face of the world and relationship statuses as we know it. According to Forbes, as of this writing, he's the fifth-richest person in the world with a net worth of $129.9 billion. As one of the biggest names in the tech industry, Zuckerberg has faced his fair share of media scrutiny — from his go-to outfit of a hoodie and tee to the strange way he met his wife, Priscilla Chan. Considering Facebook is a mecca for memes, it should come as no surprise that Zucks and his own social media posts have often become the butt of the joke online.
Internettheboxhouston.com

Instagram Cracks Down On Companies Selling Fake Likes And Engagement

Instagram wants to put an end to the cap. They have started to crack down on companies who offer fake engagement. As spotted on Vice Magazine the insanely popular social media app is getting serious on third party brands cooking the books when it comes to taps to the heart icon. According to the article Facebook, who owns IG, served LikeUp.Me with a cease and desist last week. In response the company shut down their site with a message saying “Sorry, LikeUp isn’t working :(. This service will no longer work. Sorry. Refunds for the last month are being processed. If you didn’t get a refund after July 1, 2021, please send your order number & the email you used to sign up here: hello@likeup.me”. The story is further validated by an email reportedly sent by their CEO, Aleksey Bykhun, looking for legal assistance regarding the matter. “I’m looking for a small consultation in answering to the C&D letter from Facebook” he wrote.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Distractify

Some Users Are Freaked After It Looks Like Snapchat Knows When They Were Born

As social media becomes more and more present in the lives of many people around the world, the companies behind these apps have been able to collect reams of data on their users. These companies know what kinds of ads to serve you, when your birthday is, and what you look like. Most users aren't bothered by these invasions of their privacy, but some are raising alarm bells about some specific information that Snapchat has on its users.
Internet13newsnow.com

Twitter just changed its font — and users are upset

SAN FRANCISCO, California — If you live on Twitter, you probably instantly noticed the different font on the social media site. The new font, called Chirp, was first revealed in January and was implemented just a couple of days ago. Part of the motivation behind the change was, along with a few other improvements, to boost user experience and highlight user content better — or so they say.
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Realistic Fast Food Wedding Cake

For Chick-fil-A fans with a sweet tooth, it sounds too good to be true: a big, two-tiered cake surrounded by the chicken chain's waffle fries, chicken nuggets, and dipping sauces, and topped with the famous Original Chicken Sandwich. That's what a recent creation by the OKC Cake Lady looked like, anyhow. But for people with a serious sweet truth, the reality was even better — if that's possible. Everything on Oklahoma City bakery owner Nicole England's cake was, in fact, cake — right down to the to-go drink cup with lid. "Everything is edible except the straw," the OKC Cake Lady wrote in the caption to an Instagram post showing off the cake. (Oklahoma needs more environmentally friendly straws, apparently.)
TV & VideosPhone Arena

Reddit adds TikTok style short-form video feed to its iOS app

A big change is coming to the iOS version of the Reddit app. Know for written conversations between members, the app is going to take a cue from TikTok and add short-form video capabilities to the iOS version of the Reddit app. According to TechCrunch, a button to the right of the search bar on the Reddit app, when tapped, will show a stream of videos in a configuration similar to TikTok.

Comments / 0

Community Policy