Destiny 2: Season of the Lost — Shattered Realm guide
After completing an Astral Alignment run and gathering the first set of Atlas Skews, the “Wayfinder’s Voyage” quest tells you to visit Trostland in the EDZ. As soon as you spawn in, you’ll see an Ascendant Anchor, a glowing object that provides you with the Parallax Trajectory currency. Once you pick it up, you’re informed that there’s a new activity called the Shattered Realm. You can start it by opening the map of the HELM and clicking on its icon. This is considered a regular mission, so there’s no random matchmaking. In any case, here’s our Destiny 2: Season of the Lost guide to help you with your first visit to the Shattered Realm: Forest of Echoes, aligning the beacons, and finding the Lost Techeun.www.pcinvasion.com
