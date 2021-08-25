Cancel
Culpeper, VA

Culpeper public schools open for 2021-22 classes on ‘a banner day’

By Emily Jennings
Culpeper Star Exponent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday, the first day of 2021-22 classes, was a satisfying one for Culpeper County Public Schools, Superintendent Tony Brads says. “Think about when we closed (in March 2020) and think about when we opened with hybrid programming,” Brads told the School Board when it met Monday night. “This is the first time in 527 days that we attempted to have as many kids as possible in school. That’s a long time ago.”

