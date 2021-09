Seth Partnow of The Athletic is an excellent writer and statistical analyst, having spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks prior to his current writing position doing major analysis on the Bucks and the NBA at large. Since moving back to the public side, Partnow has put together a project over the last two seasons evaluating the entire NBA at large, putting his own spin on the offseason player rankings mania. Rather than put a specific number on a player, Partnow places players in different tiers and sub tiers, outlining what makes a player valuable in today’s league.