Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 19:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cook THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois.alerts.weather.gov
