Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police Searching for 19-Year-Old Accused of Setting Couple on Fire After Separate Murder Charges Dropped

By Gavin Evans
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston police are on the search for a 19-year-old woman, Emma Presler, who’s been accused of lighting a man on fire. That man, 33-year-old Devin Graham, died shortly after that incident, which happened around 10 p.m. on August 6. Presler has subsequently been charged with murder. When Houston firefighters arrived...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Houston Police Department#Drug Possession#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
MLive

Suspect charged with homicide after taking severed head out of freezer, giving it to police

A report of a head in a freezer led Lancaster investigators to a home on Wednesday morning, where they found exactly that. According to a statement from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, officers went to an apartment in the 200 block of West Strawberry Street around 8:51 a.m. where someone had just been told by Donald Meshey Jr. that there was a cadaver in one of the beds and a human head in the freezer.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Former professional clown charged with killing daughter in 30-year-old cold case

A Wisconsin man who previously performed as ‘Silly the Clown” has been charged in the killing of his newborn daughter 30 years ago.Ronald Schroeder, 52, has been apprehended and indicted on one count of first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of physical abuse of a child in connection to the August 1991 death of his daughter Catherine Schroeder, who was born in July of that year. Mr Schroeder remains in police custody.Catherine, nicknamed Catie, was admitted to hospital with what doctors’ initially diagnosed as Shaken Baby Syndrome. According to news reports at the time, she experienced multiple injuries, including fractured...
Public Safetyinsideedition.com

Woman Charged in Killing of Ex-Husband After His Body Is Discovered Buried Under Shed in Her Backyard: Cops

A Minnesota woman has been arrested and charged with killing her ex-husband after cops said his body was found under a shed in her backyard, People reported. Karina See Her, 40, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of her ex-husband, Kou Yang, 50, the St. Paul Police Department said in a statement obtained by People.
Miami, FL850wftl.com

Authorities search for couple after man found dead at apartment complex

Officials in Miami are currently searching for a suspect and his girlfriend after another man was fatally shot at an apartment complex. Miami-Dade police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Joshua Ismael Campos, the girlfriend as 19-year-old Maxine McCord, and the victim as 27-year-old Demetrius Harris. According to the report, the...
Montgomery County, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

19-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WHO SET VICTIMS ON FIRE IN CUSTODY IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL CHARGED WITH MURDER

Pressler was arrested at a motel in Waller County Thursday evening. She was then transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Presler is charged with murder in connection to the fire that killed 33-year-old Devin Graham earlier this month. The incident happened on Aug. 6 in the 2000 block of Aspen Glade Drive near Hidden Pines Drive in the Woodland Hills Village of Kingwood neighborhood. Even though it was in Houston it is within the boundaries of Montgomery County. Graham and a woman, identified as 26-year-old Karissa Lindros, were able to get out of the home. The two were taken to the hospital with severe burns, but Graham died due to his injuries a few days later. At the hospital, Graham told police that Presler went into the home, poured an unknown substance on him, and lit him on fire. At last check, Lindros is still recovering with burns over 70-percent of her body. Witnesses reported seeing Presler leaving the scene after the incident, according to police. Presler is no stranger to authorities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy