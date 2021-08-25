Police Searching for 19-Year-Old Accused of Setting Couple on Fire After Separate Murder Charges Dropped

Pressler was arrested at a motel in Waller County Thursday evening. She was then transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Presler is charged with murder in connection to the fire that killed 33-year-old Devin Graham earlier this month. The incident happened on Aug. 6 in the 2000 block of Aspen Glade Drive near Hidden Pines Drive in the Woodland Hills Village of Kingwood neighborhood. Even though it was in Houston it is within the boundaries of Montgomery County. Graham and a woman, identified as 26-year-old Karissa Lindros, were able to get out of the home. The two were taken to the hospital with severe burns, but Graham died due to his injuries a few days later. At the hospital, Graham told police that Presler went into the home, poured an unknown substance on him, and lit him on fire. At last check, Lindros is still recovering with burns over 70-percent of her body. Witnesses reported seeing Presler leaving the scene after the incident, according to police. Presler is no stranger to authorities.