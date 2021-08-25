Cancel
Lake County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. Target Area: Lake; Newton; Porter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Livingston, southeastern La Salle, southern Will, southern Grundy, Kankakee, north central Ford, northwestern Iroquois, southeastern Cook, northwestern Newton, west central Porter and Lake Counties through 900 PM CDT At 816 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Dyer to Herscher to near Flanagan. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Kankakee, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Munster, Dolton, Park Forest, Homewood and Matteson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

