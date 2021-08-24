Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots claim former Texans TE Kahale Warring off waivers

By Mike Masala
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zp9IO_0bbvDEdD00

The New England Patriots made a slew of moves on Tuesday as the league required roster’s to be cut down to 80.

After the team released four players, Bill Belichick claimed tight end Kahale Warring off of waivers from the Houston Texans, as they’ve struggled with injuries at the position so far this preseason.

Warring was a third-round pick in 2019 out of San Diego State. He missed all of his rookie season after being placed on injured reserve before the first game. And, in 2020, after playing only special teams snaps in Week 1, he was placed on injured reserve again, returning in Week 11.

In his seven total games last year, Warring recorded just three receptions for 35 yards.

Since training camp started, the Patriots have lost Dalton Keene and Troy Fumagalli to injured reserve. Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, the team’s big free agent acquisitions this offseason, have also been sidelined for some time with different injuries. On top of that, Matt LaCosse, who was returning from a COVID-19 opt-out, has been out after taking a blow to the head in joint practices with the Eagles last week.

It’s a long shot that Warring makes the roster at this point, but the Patriots are taking a flyer on a former third-round pick who could make some plays in this third preseason game, and, potentially, find a spot on the practice squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anteB_0bbvDEdD00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
63K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The New England Patriots#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones or Cam Newton? Bill Belichick announces Patriots starting QB

Cam Newton has once again been named the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback. New England coach Bill Belichick referred to Newton as his starter when speaking to the press on Saturday. Belichick was first asked about evaluating the quarterback position. “We’ll take a look at the whole situation,” Belichick said....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots rumors: A Stephon Gilmore trade proposal to the Dallas Cowboys

Does the New England Patriots trade for rookie cornerback Shaun Wade mean anything when it comes to the status of 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore?. That was the instant reaction, but a fifth-round pick, not matter how high his ceiling is or how promising his talent, cannot and will not replace what Gilmore gives to Bill Belichick’s defense. Unless, of course, the Patriots coach feels J.C. Jackson is ready to be the next man up, which is quite possible.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rams Cut Player Following Trade With The Patriots

When the Los Angeles Rams made a trade to acquire running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots earlier today, it became apparent they would have to release a player in a corresponding move. Unfortunately for long snapper Steven Wirtel, he was that corresponding move. Wirtel was waived this...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski disrespected by Patriots before 2021 return

The Buccaneers would never disrespect Rob Gronkowski as the Patriots have. The Patriots are lucky to have rostered the best quarterback and the best tight end in NFL history. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leave a legacy that will be hard for anyone to reach, which makes it all the more confusing that the Patriots would decide to disrespect Gronk before his return to New England this season with the Buccaneers.
NFLNBC Sports

Patriots sign a familiar face, release RB

The New England Patriots added a familiar face to the roster on Tuesday. The team announced it has signed defensive back Malik Gant, who originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Marshall in 2019. The 24-year-old spent the season on injured reserve after suffering a leg injury in the Patriots' preseason finale vs. the New York Giants. He was released the following summer.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots Rumors: New England Waiving QB Ahead Of Preseason Opener

Jake Dolegala’s second stint with the New England Patriots is over. The Patriots on Monday waived the 24-year-old quarterback, according to multiple reports. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus was the first to report the transaction. Dolegala, who spent most of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad, rejoined the...
NFLPatriots.com

Patriots Release Three Players

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released three players in anticipation of the Aug. 17, 2021 mandatory roster cut-down to 85 players. The Patriots released D/TE Rashod Berry, WR Marvin Hall and TE David Wells. Berry, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Linebacker Reportedly Suffers Torn ACL, Out For 2021

New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan’s season has already come to an end. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the former second-round pick recently suffered a torn ACL in practice. This is the second time in McMillan’s career that he has suffered a torn ACL. It’s fair to assume...
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Patriots Release Veteran Safety As Roster Cutdown Begins

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. The New England Patriots must trim their roster from 80 players to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. That began that process Monday.
NFLpff.com

Miami Dolphins are the frontrunner to trade for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The Miami Dolphins have “emerged as the frontrunner in trade discussions” for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, per Yahoo's Charles Robinson, who also mentioned that the Texans want three first-round picks and two second-round picks in return. Even with DeAndre Hopkins gone, Watson established himself as an elite NFL quarterback...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL: Former Patriots QB Scott Zolak Claims Cam Newton Gets Distracted by Rap Music, Urges Team to Turn It Off

Scott Zolak, a former quarterback and current radio analyst for the New England Patriots, believes starter Cam Newton is focusing too much on rap music. And that’s why Newton, who took the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl, could be having issues with elevating the Patriots. It’s the music the Patriots blast at practices. Probably every other team in the league has similar playlists. But get this, Cam Newton dances between plays.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick briefly addressed the Patriots' difficult decision on CB Stephon Gilmore

Time isn’t on the New England Patriots’ side when it comes to Stephon Gilmore. The superstar cornerback is entering the fifth year of his contract with the team and his status has been up in the air all offseason. Bill Belichick continues to tell reporters that Gilmore, who’s currently on the PUP list, is inactive due to his quad injury that put him out for the 2020 season — while ignoring the fact that Gilmore won’t play for the $7 million he’s set to make.
NFLUSA Today

5 players the Texans could have drafted in 2019 instead of TE Kahale Warring

The Houston Texans selected tight end Kahale Warring with the 86th overall pick in Round 3 of the 2019 NFL draft. Why did the Texans take another tight end when they already selected Jordan Akins and Jordan Thomas the year before, had Ryan Griffin still on the roster, and signed Darren Fells in free agency?
NFLABC6.com

Patriots Sign TE Kahale Warring, Release Five Players, Place OL Martin On IR

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed TE Kahale Warring (pronounced – kah-HALL-aye WHERE-ing) off waivers from the Houston Texans. The Patriots also announced that they have released the following players in anticipation of today’s mandatory cutdown to 80 players: DB Malik Gant, LS Brian Khoury, LB Cassh Maluia, OL R.J. Prince and WR Devin Ross.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills GM Brandon Beane said he has gotten trade calls from other teams about the Bills’ defensive lineman. “That’s probably the position we’ve had the most calls is our defensive line and especially the defensive ends,” Beane said, via Bills Wire. “We just have to decide again there how many we want to keep and who we’d be willing to part with and if the value made sense for us.”
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Patriots waive rookie WR Tre Nixon, who could go to practice squad

The New England Patriots have made another move toward cutting their roster to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. Earlier on Monday, the Patriots reportedly released veteran safety Adrian Colbert. A short while later, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported New England is waiving 2021 seventh-round draft pick Tre Nixon. He's a candidate for the Patriots' practice squad if he clears waivers.
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots depth chart 2021: New England's projected Week 1 starters heading into regular season

The Patriots 2021 preseason came to a close on Sunday evening with a win over the New York Giants and now it's full steam ahead towards the regular season. The Patriots spent the bulk of the offseason retooling the roster by spending big in free agency and at the NFL Draft in hopes of improving from a 7-9 campaign they endured in 2020 that found them on the outside looking in of the playoffs. With the exhibition season in the rearview mirror, it's now time for Bill Belichick and company to cut the roster down to 53.
NFLNBC Sports

Patriots Talk: Cam Newton is the starter. Unless he isn't

Both Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry believe that Mac Jones has earned the job of starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. Does that mean he'll ultimately be under center Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium?. On the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, Perry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy