Patriots claim former Texans TE Kahale Warring off waivers

The New England Patriots made a slew of moves on Tuesday as the league required roster’s to be cut down to 80.

After the team released four players, Bill Belichick claimed tight end Kahale Warring off of waivers from the Houston Texans, as they’ve struggled with injuries at the position so far this preseason.

Warring was a third-round pick in 2019 out of San Diego State. He missed all of his rookie season after being placed on injured reserve before the first game. And, in 2020, after playing only special teams snaps in Week 1, he was placed on injured reserve again, returning in Week 11.

In his seven total games last year, Warring recorded just three receptions for 35 yards.

Since training camp started, the Patriots have lost Dalton Keene and Troy Fumagalli to injured reserve. Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, the team’s big free agent acquisitions this offseason, have also been sidelined for some time with different injuries. On top of that, Matt LaCosse, who was returning from a COVID-19 opt-out, has been out after taking a blow to the head in joint practices with the Eagles last week.

It’s a long shot that Warring makes the roster at this point, but the Patriots are taking a flyer on a former third-round pick who could make some plays in this third preseason game, and, potentially, find a spot on the practice squad.