Ocado delivery drivers pay has been revealed to be less than £5 an hour, according to reports, and people are outraged.An Observer analysis of worker’s payslips found that workers are earning the paltry sum despite their work throughout the pandemic. They found that drivers had a previously guaranteed an hourly wage of £14. But after the company brought in a new delivery partner, Ryde, in June, their income was cut. Ocado and Ryde strongly refute these allegations.Reacting to the story, people on social media were horrified and called for those employed by the company to be treated better:I trust...