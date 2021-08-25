Johnny Depp’s fans are calling for Amber Heard’s “Aquaman” suspension

Johnny Depp was once the biggest movie star in the world, the leader of film franchises, and many attempted film franchises. He was one of the most in demand stars from every studio. However, over the last couple of years Depp has spent more time in court rooms dealing with some controversial personal issues. The controversy has caused many to distance themselves from the actor, but one group that is not doing so is the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic, which has decided to honor Johnny Depp and is now defending that decision.