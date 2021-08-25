Two Congress Members Traveled to Kabul Amid Evacuations: ‘No Matter What We Do, We Won’t Get Everyone Out on Time’
Two members of Congress secretly traveled to Kabul amid the ongoing evacuations of Americans and U.S. allies. Congressman Seth Moulton (D- MA) and Congressman Peter Meijer (R- MI) — who served in Iraq — went to Kabul early Tuesday to see the chaos and evacuation efforts on the ground. Thousands of people have been evacuated, but there is growing concern the U.S. will not be able to evacuate everyone before the August 31st deadline set by President Joe Biden.www.mediaite.com
