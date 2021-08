Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced he is now testing negative for coronavirus just four days after receiving a positive diagnosis. Saturday, the Governor took to Twitter with the news, sharing that his daily test results confirmed he was no longer infected with COVID-19: He attributed his nearly symptom-less experience to the success of the COVID-19 vaccine, stating "I am told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination that I received. So I'd encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination, to consider getting one."