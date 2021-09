I sold my condo at Mountainwood after 16 years. It sold for $1,195,000 for 1,100 square feet. What it made me realize was that the tax assessor is going to be very happy with the rising values, but the short-term rental people in City Hall not so. The realty is that if someone can pay a million or more for 1,000 square feet, they probably will want to use it and will not put it on the long-term rental market.