Hall of Fame’s annual embrace of at least one coaching finalist could open floodgates for coaches

By Pro Football Talk
49erswebzone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Until recently, coaches competed with players for spots in the Hall of Fame. That made it difficult for coaches to get in. Starting in 2021, the Hall of Fame changed its rules to save one spot per year for a coach. And that could open the floodgates for coaches to get in. This year, Dick [more]

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Has Blunt Admission On Josh Rosen’s Performance

After spending the tail end of 2020 on the San Francisco 49ers roster, former No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen is heading into his fourth NFL season and first full year with the team. And it’s not going great so far. Rosen is currently competing with Nate Sudfeld for the...
NFLYardbarker

Kyle Shanahan gets honest about Trey Lance vs. Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers selected Trey Lance with the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In doing so, San Francisco clearly signaled that it viewed the North Dakota State University standout as a potential franchise quarterback. In the months since then, the conversation has turned to when precisely the Niners will...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Decrypting the 49ers Quarterback Situation

Grant Cohn asked Kyle Shanahan what he would gain by not naming starting quarterback in a recent media presence. Shanahan swiftly responded, questioning whether there would be any positive outcome by doing that. The 49ers quarterback story unfolds every day like a soap opera. There are certain times it does not make any sense at all.
NFLAOL Corp

Kyle Shanahan Announces Injury News On QB Trey Lance

Although San Francisco 49ers rookie Trey Lance isn’t expected to start the team’s season opener in less than two weeks, he needs as much time to prepare for the season as possible. Unfortunate, Lance has come down with a minor injury that will force him to miss some time. On...
NFL49erswebzone.com

2021 NFL roster cuts tracker

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. By Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, all 32 NFL teams need to make cuts to form their 53-man rosters (and 16-man practice squads). Below is a tracker of all the notable roster cuts from around the league.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Five 49ers to watch vs. Raiders: Can Trey Lance alter the 49ers’ plan in place?

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers will be evaluating players closely in the preseason finale against the Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Some, like Trey Lance, could change up how the 49ers think about playing time. Others will be playing to make the roster.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers WR Richie James to have knee surgery

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers got some bad injury news. WR Richie James will miss at least six weeks because of knee surgery. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers WR Richie James out for...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Kyle Shanahan plans to get both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance time with the starters in preseason finale

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. When the 49ers welcome the Raiders back to the Bay Area for a preseason game on Sunday, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan plans to give both of his primary quarterbacks an opportunity with the first-string offense. "I plan on putting Jimmy [Garoppolo] out there with the starters and going," Shanahan told reporters on Friday. "And [more]
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gives injury updates, reveals plans for starters and QBs vs Raiders

742 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Time will tell who plays and who doesn't for the 49ers during their preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, 1 p.m. PT), but there's a much clearer picture of what to expect after 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's post-practice media session on Friday.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Expected Plans for Garoppolo, Lance in Preseason Finale vs. Raiders

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Shanahan revealed the expected playing time for both of San Francisco's QBs and discussed the status of Dee Ford, Nick Bosa and other 49ers heading into Sunday's tilt. More San Francisco...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers WR Richie James out for six weeks with knee injury

871 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers will be without wide receiver Richie James for six weeks due to a knee injury, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced after practice Friday. Shanahan said he learned of...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Kyle Shanahan on Jalen Hurd: I know he’s one of our top-six receivers

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Bad luck has followed Jalen Hurd since he arrived in San Francisco as a third-round choice in 2019. He has yet to play a regular-season game because of a stress fracture in his back followed a year later by a torn ACL. Knee tendinitis has slowed Hurd during training camp, but he is set to [more]
NFL49erswebzone.com

Three things to look for in 49ers’ final preseason game against Raiders

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers' third preseason game on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders will be the last before the regular season. More San Francisco 49ers News. Five things we need to see...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Jalen Hurd presents tough 49ers’ 2021 53-man roster decision

112 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have a lot of hard choices to make soon, and Jalen Hurd's future on the team is one of them. More San Francisco 49ers News.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers QB shuffle gives Lions something to think about

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance shuffled in and out of the 49ers' lineup in their first series of the game vs. the Raiders. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers coach Kyle...

