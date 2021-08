Anna Faris is finally opening up about her third marriage, revealing to fans the real reason she decided to elope. The "House Bunny" actor first dropped the news she tied the knot to film director Michael Barrett back in July 2021, by accidentally slipping during an episode of her podcast "Unqualified." "I think we've spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of kind of prioritization to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of like, whatever, assessment," revealed Faris. "But I'm looking around, just so, just my fiancé's right ... he's now my husband."