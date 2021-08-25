Man fatally shot near Valero gas station in Memphis, police say

WATCH: One shot twice in head overnight, MPD says WATCH: One shot twice in head overnight, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died following a shooting Tuesday evening near a Valero gas station in Memphis.

MPD told FOX13 News that shortly after 7:15 p.m. they responded to the Valero gas station located in the 4100 block of Winchester. Police told FOX13 that one man was shot and pronounced deceased on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this point and this is an ongoing investigation.

