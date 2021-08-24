Cancel
Young core to lead Thomas Jefferson volleyball this fall

By Derek Shore
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 6 days ago
The highlight of the Thomas Jefferson volleyball team’s 2020 campaign came in the district semifinals when it pulled off an upset.

The third-seeded Cavaliers knocked off second-seeded McAuley Catholic 3-1 to advance to the program’s first district championship game in recent memory.

Thomas Jefferson accomplished that feat despite being without a key asset to the team.

“The only thing I ended up with COVID, and I couldn’t come back for the (McAuley game),” Cavaliers coach David Soetaert said. “We lost to College Heights (in straight sets). They had an incredible squad last year. My assistant filled in nicely and the girls bonded together.”

Thomas Jefferson finished with a 12-14 overall record last fall. The Cavaliers graduated five seniors from last year’s team — Edwinna Hiebert, Sonia Carlson, Kayley Ball, Laynie Solum and Asenath Arzet.

And Thomas Jefferson will look to a younger nucleus of players to lead the way this fall.

“Everybody says every year is a new year, but as a (Class 1) school losing a couple of people can really make an impact,” Soetaert said. “It makes it more difficult to fill in because you don’t necessarily have the numbers a lot of times. I had no juniors, so going into this season, we have no seniors. I have three juniors and very little of them started last year.

“To put it into perspective how young we are, I only have three kids that can drive themselves to practice.”

Junior Nico Carlson has the most experience of any Cavalier returning. The outside hitter will be a three-year starter and totaled 93 kills as a junior last season.

“She did well in the middle,” Soetaert added.

Other top returnees include juniors Yasmina Mokhtar who was a libero and Tannah Grigg who served the ball and played defensive specialist. Sophomores Alexis Stamp (outside hitter) and Mary Nguyen (setter) return asa well.

“That’s my core,” Soetaert said.

Soetaert also expects contributions from sophomore middle hitter Sydney Holm and freshmen Lannah Grigg and Mayson Solum. Grigg will start as a middle hitter while Mayson will assume duties as a setter.

Thomas Jefferson kicks off play with a preseason jamboree at Jasper on Thursday before opening the regular season in the Verona Invitational on Saturday.

The Cavaliers then play at Purdy on Monday. Thomas Jefferson’s home opener is slated against Greenfield on Tuesday.

“I don’t know where we can go because being so young we are going to have some ups-and-downs,” Soetaert said. “It will be a roller coaster with different players doing well one night and having trouble the next. Coming together as a team and relying on each other, communication is going to be really big. If they talk to one another and play aggressively, we are going to be OK.”

