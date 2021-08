The latest set of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game hit shelves this past Friday for its wide release. This new expansion, Cross Spirits, is the fifth set in the ongoing Unison Warrior block and the first set with the subtitle Unison Warrior Series BOOST, which references a new playing mechanic available in the card for competitive collectors. The set began to make waves last weekend with pre-release events and has now become fully available to the public with booster boxes (containing 24 packs), Premium Packs (containing four packs and two copies of a promo card), and loose packs from booster boxes. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game community begins to react to this set, posting opening videos and deck-building content on social media, Bandai is looking toward the future with a quiz for their fanbase.