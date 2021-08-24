Cancel
NFL

Cardinals P Andy Lee gives up No. 4 to rookie WR Rondale Moore

By Jess Root, Site Editor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver Rondale Moore has a new number. After starting his career this offseason and preseason with No. 85, he has his old college number back.

He now wears No. 4, which he wore in his time at Purdue.

He is able to do that, thanks to punter Andy Lee, who now wears No. 14, which was vacated last week when receiver JoJo Ward was released.

This is actually pretty significant. Lee has worn No. 4 for almost his entire career. he had it for 11 years while a member of the San Francisco 49ers and then, after two years wearing No. 8 and a pair of years wearing No. 2 for the Cardinals, he got No. 4 back in 2019.

He had never worn No. 14 in the NFL. It was presumed that Moore would take that number.

It is, of course, the first year that players other than offensive and defensive linemen can all wear single-digit numbers. No receiver in Cardinals history has had a single-digit number before.

